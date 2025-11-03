Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $38,269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $33,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4,970.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 688.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,876 shares of company stock worth $20,535,128. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $212.30 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.89 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.85.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.