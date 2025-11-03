Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,255 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 93,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,682,090 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $206.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $217.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.31.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

