Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,909 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $31,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 369.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 194.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BWXT opened at $213.64 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.34.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

