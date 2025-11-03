Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 379,929 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,183,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,463,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $37.68 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

