Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,551 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 233.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 495.0% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

