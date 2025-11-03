Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,227 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

