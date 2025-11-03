Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,596 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $305.13 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $322.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

