Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

