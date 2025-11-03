Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for argenex Q4 Earnings

Get argenex alerts:

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for argenex in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.53. The consensus estimate for argenex’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenex from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenex from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.70.

argenex Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $818.50 on Monday. argenex has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $855.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $769.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in argenex by 90.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in argenex by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in argenex by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in argenex by 10.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in argenex in the third quarter worth $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

