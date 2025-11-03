Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 3rd (ALAB, AR, BBAR, CM, CSCO, DQ, EQR, EXK, INCY, ITRI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 3rd:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating. CIBC currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $445.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $266.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

