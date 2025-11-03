Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.2750, with a volume of 4267638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Danske lowered Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Ericsson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.80.

Ericsson Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.16 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 10.44%.Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ericsson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ericsson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ericsson by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 824,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ericsson by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,398 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

