ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Short Interest Update

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RITA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile
