ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Short Interest Update

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF alerts:

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RITA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

Receive News & Ratings for ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.