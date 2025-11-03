Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $31,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 543.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $15,349,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $12,686,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,993,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company had revenue of $137.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Exponent declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $329,422.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,555.46. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $1,133,059. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.