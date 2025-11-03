Fabrinet $FN Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $30,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $441.82 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $453.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

