Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 608,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 383,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

