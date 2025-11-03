Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 1,362,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,126,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on FNMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fannie Mae in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fannie Mae from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
View Our Latest Report on FNMA
Fannie Mae Price Performance
Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Fannie Mae had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion.
Fannie Mae Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fannie Mae
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fannie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fannie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.