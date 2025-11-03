First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 8,985 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 355,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KGI Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day moving average of $284.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

