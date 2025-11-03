First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Given a C$0.70 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.70 price target by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 7.4%

TSE:FF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. 1,795,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,784. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

