First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.7570, with a volume of 62291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.8%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1641 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.