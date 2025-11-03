First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.7570, with a volume of 62291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1641 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,895.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 98.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

