First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Up 57.1% in October

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $79.06. 11,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6574 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
