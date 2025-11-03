First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Up 57.1% in October

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFEM traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $79.06. 11,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6574 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

