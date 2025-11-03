FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Short Interest Up 57.7% in October

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. 2,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

