Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 26.3% – What’s Next?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) traded up 26.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.72. 288,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 141,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Focus Graphite Trading Up 15.5%
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$63.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 4.09.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
