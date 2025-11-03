Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 238.20 and last traded at GBX 237. Approximately 286,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 153,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focusrite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 355.

The company has a market capitalization of £138.94 million, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.44.

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

