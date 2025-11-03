Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 238.20 and last traded at GBX 237. Approximately 286,116 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 153,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focusrite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 355.
Focusrite Stock Performance
Focusrite Company Profile
Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.
We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.
Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.
