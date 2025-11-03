Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading 9.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $150.1250. 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.45.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 9.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $743.37 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.