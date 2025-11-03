Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 324,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 145,110 shares.The stock last traded at $13.8750 and had previously closed at $14.39.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forward Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORD

Forward Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.78%.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.