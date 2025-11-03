Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,009. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

