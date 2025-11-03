Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 556,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,250,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

FMCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freddie Mac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 9.04%.The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

