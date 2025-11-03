Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.21, but opened at $53.27. Freshpet shares last traded at $54.0450, with a volume of 961,213 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $288.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.73 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $101.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, Director Jacki Sue Kelley acquired 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,240. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Freshpet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Freshpet Trading Up 12.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

