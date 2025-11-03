Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,700 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $26.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.91% of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation.

