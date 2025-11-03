FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,559 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.1% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 99,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $311.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day moving average of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

