fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.3290. Approximately 23,630,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,779,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

fuboTV Trading Down 8.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $216,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This represents a 87.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 66,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $243,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 390,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,771.36. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,449 shares of company stock valued at $675,289. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 23.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

