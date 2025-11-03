Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 645,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 411,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 540,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,663. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.40.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

