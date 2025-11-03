FY2026 EPS Estimates for BMY Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report released on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $624,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

