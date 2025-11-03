Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 12745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. Santander lowered shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. Galp Energia SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

