Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 38,877 shares.The stock last traded at $81.03 and had previously closed at $82.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Givaudan Stock Down 2.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

