Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 38,877 shares.The stock last traded at $81.03 and had previously closed at $82.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Givaudan Stock Down 2.0%

Givaudan Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

