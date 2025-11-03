Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,281,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 264,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

