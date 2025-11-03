GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $113.4330. Approximately 4,007,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,953,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,715,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

