GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,400 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCML traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,733. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.
About GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF
