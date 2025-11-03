GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,400 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCML traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,733. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

