Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The stock has a market cap of $925.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gray Media’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

