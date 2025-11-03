Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

