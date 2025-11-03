Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,300 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the September 30th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. 91,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,880. The company has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Further Reading

