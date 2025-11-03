Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,238,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 232,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

