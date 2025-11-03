Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,024,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 224,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 12.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

