HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.16. 582,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

