Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

