Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,271,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 1,463,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.9 days.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Price Performance

HOEGF stock remained flat at $9.01 during trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Company Profile

Höegh Autoliners ASA provides ocean transportation services within the roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cargoes on deep sea and short sea markets worldwide. Its services include automotive; high, and heavy and breakbulk; truck, buses, and trailers; railcars and tramways; mining equipment; agricultural machinery; machinery; construction equipment; power equipment; and boats, and yachts shipping services.

