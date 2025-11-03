Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.8550. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1,441 shares traded.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

