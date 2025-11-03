iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$173.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$173.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$158.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$156.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iA Financial
iA Financial Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial
In other news, insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total transaction of C$3,011,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$737,930.20. This represents a 80.32% decrease in their position. Also, insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total value of C$447,000.00. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.
