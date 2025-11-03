IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading 9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 13,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 23,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IHI has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.77.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

