Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$107.50.
Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
